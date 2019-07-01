VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Gas prices in Virginia are going down with the lowest prices since 2016.

The average price of gas in the Commonwealth is $2.04, which means drivers are paying $.21 less than last month. Across Hampton Roads, motorists are seeing less than $2 per gallon.

According to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) data registers, the demand for gasoline is at 8.6 million b/d for the week ending December 28 – the lowest level on record since February 2017.

Despite record motor vehicle travel for the holiday, demand was down nearly 900,000 bbl, suggesting that demand this winter could be lower than expected.

“As the global crude market continues to be oversupplied, oil prices are dropping, continuing last week’s trend,” said Georjeane Blumling, spokesperson for AAA Tidewater Virginia, in a press release. “This is good news for motorists filling up at the pump."

Oil prices were unpredictable last week, as market observers continue to believe that the global crude market is oversupplied. Crude oil production is expected to decrease in the next six months, which could drive up oil and gas prices.