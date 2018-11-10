VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Strong winds and heavy rain associated with tropical storms can quickly reduce visibility and create dangerous driving conditions.

AAA Tidewater Virginia reminds drivers to take extra precautions when driving in any changeable weather. Driving tips suggested by AAA includes: preparing your car in advance, don't drive distracted, turn around down drown, and avoid hydroplaning.

AAA recommends replacing windshield wipers that streak, make sure all external lights on a vehicle are functioning properly, and motorists are recommended to make sure their vehicle is up-to-date on vehicle manufacturer’s maintenance recommendations including tire tread depth and tire pressure.

'Turn Around Don't Drown' is the most common phrase when big storms hit, but it's so important to remember. According to AAA, only 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult as well carry away a vehicle. If anyone comes to an area that is covered in water, it is difficult to know the depth of the water or the condition of the ground under the water.

Drivers should avoid hydroplaning. Driving in other vehicle's tracks can improve traction, and drivers of four-wheel drive vehicles must remember they are not immune from hydroplaning on wet surfaces.

In wet conditions, motorists should avoid using cruise control because there's a higher chance of losing control of a vehicle.

For more wet and windy weather tips from AAA, click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC