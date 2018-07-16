PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Two dogs, five puppies, and two cats were rescued from a burning home, but only one cat survived.

On Monday around 1:20 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services responded to a multi-family structure fire in the Stanley Court Military Apartments Complex. Crews found smoke coming from the lower level of the home.

Crews tried to extinguish the fire while firefighters searched for trapped occupants. During the initial search, officials found 7 dogs and two cats, but Despite lifesaving efforts, only one cat survived.

Two adults and a child have been displaced by the fire, and it was determined to be accidental. According to officials, the fire was caused by a faulty kitchen appliance.

