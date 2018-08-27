JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WVEC) — Aerial mosquito spraying at Langley Air Force Base and Craney Island is scheduled for August 28 to 29.

Spraying will take place around dusk on Tuesday. If there is inclement weather, the spraying will be completed on Wednesday.

A specially designed C-130 Hercules from the 757th Airlift Squadron stationed at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, will fly at low altitude over the areas and spray Trumpet EC. After spraying, about 95 percent of adult mosquitoes should be killed.

The reduction in mosquito populations may last up to two weeks depending on the size of the area sprayed, and how favorable the conditions are for new mosquitoes to hatch.

Trumpet EC is safe for humans and pets, but for those with allergies or respiratory concerns should remain inside during aerial spraying. Beekeepers are asked to keep their bees covered during the spraying.

For more information contact 633rd ABW Public Affairs at 764-5701, or email 633ABW.PA.Media@us.af.mil.

