In the wake of the catastrophic fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, an official at the Washington National Cathedral stressed new fire alarms, sprinklers and life safety protection systems are being added to the structure in D.C., at a cost of $3 million.

Sprinklers currently exist in 80 percent of the National Cathedral, where there are areas of public assembly. The new project will add coverage to the remaining 20 percent of the structure.

The first phase of the National Cathedral's fire and life safety upgrade is now underway.

Officials said the National Cathedral passed its most recent fire safety inspection administered by the District of Columbia, with the bi-annual inspection slated for later this year.

James W. Shepherd, director of preservation at the cathedral, stressed scaffolding high on the central tower after the August 2011 earthquake is still in place to support masonry - it is not an area where active construction or restoration is happening.

In total, three phases of fire upgrades for the National Cathedral are improvements directly mandated by fire officials after the magnitude 5.8 earthquake.

Cellphones and television cameras captured the Notre Dame fire appearing to begin within scaffolding below the Paris cathedral's spire. The inferno quickly engulfed the entire roof of the world landmark, with the fire still burning hours later.

The relatively young age of the National Cathedral at 111 years old makes it generally more capable of withstanding devastating fire, compared to the more fragile Notre Dame de Paris at 856 years old.

"Unlike Notre Dame, which has a heavy timber wood structure in their attic, we are a modern cathedral, and used steel, concrete, brick and limestone to build our cathedral," Shepherd said in a call with reporters Monday.

"We are more secure than they are at the risk of fire, just because of the nature of our construction materials. We are putting things in place like fire alarms, emergency lighting, and all of the modern safety code requirements that would highlight and alarm people should there be any kind of fire event."

Nearly eight years after the unusual seismic event centered near Richmond, Va. Shepherd added that work to improve the structure is only halfway complete. The slow pace is largely due to financial considerations, with all funds coming from private donors.

