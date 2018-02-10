OXON HILL, Md. (Delmarva Now/WUSA) — A replica of Air Force One made its way up the Chesapeake Bay on a barge where it will be open for tours beginning on October 19.

The Air Force One Experience allows visitors to see how U.S. presidents travel and view exhibits including presidential artifacts. It will be at National Harbor, 165 Waterfront St, National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, according to the organization’s website.

"People are excited about it," said National Harbor spokesperson Deborah Topcik. The Air Force One Experience will turn a jumbo jet into a museum with wings longer than a football field.

It left Quonset State Airport in Rhode Island on Thursday, Sept. 27, and traveled into the bay at Cape Charles. The aircraft arrived at its destination on Monday.

When it opens October 19, there will be a mock meeting room as well as exhibits on presidential history. The Boeing 747-200 used for the display never carried a President, only passengers and cargo.

Following the plane's restoration in Rhode Island, Topcik said the primary passengers will now be kids. The Children's Democracy Project will charge adults $30 to get inside. Tickets for children three to 12 years old cost $15.

It is part of the Children’s Democracy Project, an initiative to teach the value of democracy and the right to vote to children across America, according to the group’s website.

"The goal is to get our kids excited about democracy and government," said Topcik.

© 2018 WUSA and Delmarva Now