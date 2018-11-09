CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVEC) — Airbnb is offering hurricane evacuees a free housing option.

On Tuesday, Airbnb activated its Open Homes Program to aid residents who have been evacuated due to Hurricane Florence. the platform allows residents who have been displaced, as well as, emergency relief workers and volunteers, temporary accommodation with local Airbnb hosts.

Hosts in specific communities are eligible to take part in the program and list their homes for free to evacuees and emergency relief workers.

Participating communities:

Georgia: Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Augusta Metropolitan Area

North Carolina: Charlotte Metropolitan Area, Greensboro Metropolitan Area

South Carolina: Columbia Metropolitan Area, Greenville and Spartanburg Metropolitan Area

Virginia: Charlottesville Metropolitan Area

The $0 listings will be available until October 1. The Open Homes Program will expand as needed.

Airbnb has contacted hosts within the Open House Programs to inform them of the program and encourage them to take part in the program if they are in a position to help. Hosts interested in offering their home, or Airbnb users in the evacuated area can click here to sign up.

