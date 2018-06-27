CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A Chesapeake church is under fire after allegations of abuse surfaced at its child daycare center.

Deep Creek United Methodist Church sent home a letter to parents saying the Department of Human Services is investigating. According to a church trustee, the investigation began two weeks ago because of an alleged inappropriate disciplinary action involving a staff member and a child.

The letter sent home to parents:

One mom said a daycare worker dragged her son out from under a table by his neck. Parents have been messaging one another online and sharing similar stories of how staff members allegedly treated children behind closed doors at the church's daycare.

According to one of the church's trustees, Ted Ambrose, the church never received any complaints from employees or parents before the investigation began.

Two employees are on administrative leave, according to Ambrose. The letter sent to parents states the employees will not have any contact with children until the matter has been resolved.

The Chesapeake police department said they are investigating one report of abuse at the church, and no criminal charges have been filed.

