WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- A couple from Williamsburg who took a road trip to California has been reported missing.

According to a report from San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Susan and William Schmierer, both in their 60s, left their home on May 27 for a cross-country road-trip. They were expected to arrive in Palm Springs around June 2.

According to a report, the couple's car was found on June 13 at the Amboy Crater Trailhead parking lot. Officials believe the car was sitting in the parking lot for 10 days, and it appeared to be abandoned.

On June 16, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station conducted a search of the area utilizing helicopters, trained search dogs, and search and rescue volunteers.

Search personnel found human remains of a man that matches the description matching William, but the body has not been positively identified. The whereabouts of Susan is still unknown.

“Everybody is just shocked, the tragedy, there are so many questions that are unanswered,” said neighbor and friend Bob Hershberger.

He said traveling to remote locations to hike was nothing new for the couple.

“Most recently they traveled to Spain, and doing some hiking and trails in that country,” said Hershberger.

Hershberger also said the couple was a very loving couple, always surrounded by their son and daughter and grandchildren.

“They were just loving, loving grandparents and I’m sure the grandkids are going to miss them as well,” said Hershberger.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.

The College of William and Mary released the following statement about the Schmierer's disappearance:

Susan and William Schmierer have been engaged and valued members of the William & Mary community. Our thoughts are with their family at this difficult time.



Susan Schmierer worked part-time in undergraduate admission during the 2010 to 2017 application seasons. William Schmierer was a member of the Swem Library Board from 2014 to 2016. Both have volunteered with Special Collections and they are the parents of two William & Mary alumni.

