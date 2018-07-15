NEW ORLEANS -- An alpaca who initially survived a jaguar attack during an escape at Audubon Zoo has died, officials said Sunday.

"Daisy, our alpaca, did not survive overnight and succumbed to her injuries from the incident," said Audubon officials in a release late Sunday morning.

The animals were attacked Saturday morning, when a jaguar escaped an exhibit, killing 6 other animals. Daisy was the last remaining alpaca at the zoo after the attack.

Two foxes who were also injured remain under constant veterinary care.

"As of early this morning, our fox, Rusty faired well overnight, he will continue to be monitored and treated by expert animal care professionals," officials said. "The second fox, Copper, remains in critical condition. We have a team of veterinarians managing his care."

Zoo officials said Valerio, the 3-year-old jaguar who escaped his enclosure, will be sedated Sunday and examined by the veterinary team for any injuries he may have.

Zoo officials said keeper error was not a factor in the escape.

"This continues to be a sad time for the Audubon family," officials wrote. "We appreciate the continued overwhelming support."

