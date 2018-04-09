LARGO, Fla. – Largo police say a missing toddler who was at the center of an Amber Alert has been found dead.

Officers confirmed Jordan Belliveau's body has been found in a wooded area near Lake Avenue and McMullen Road.

UPDATE: THE AMBER Alert for Jordan Belliveau has been canceled. Sadly, the child has been found deceased. — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 4, 2018

"The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the Amber Alert for Jordan Belliveau," Largo Police Dept. Maj. Stephen Slaughter said. "Jordan has been found in a wooded area behind me. We have no further statement at this time."

Police officers and crime scene techs have gathered near the intersection of Lake Avenue and McMullen Road in Largo, where family members have arrived as well.

A news conference is planned for 8:45 p.m.

BREAKING: @LargoPD confirm the body of missing 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau was found in a wooden area south of McMullen Rd in Largo. #Florida. Devastated family members are hoping for more answers in this case. Calling for #JusticeForJordan @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/WjEezxm462 — Sarah Rosario (@sarahbrosario) September 4, 2018

The Amber Alert for Jordan Belliveau was issued on Sunday morning after Belliveau's mother reported him missing.

Belliveau's mom claimed the two had been walking to a friend's place around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road when they were offered a ride by a stranger named Antwan. The mother told detectives they got into the stranger's car because Jordan was too heavy to carry.

The mom claimed they got inside Antwan's white Toyota Camry. That's when she claimed she was hit in the face and became unconscious. She told police she woke up four hours later -- around 1:30 a.m. sunday -- in a wooded part of Largo Central Park.

On Monday, police released a sketch of the suspect.

On Tuesday, police released gas station footage from the 7-Eleven at 1200 East Bay Drive in Largo. Investigators said a man in the footage may have spoken to the mom and might have information about what happened to Jordan.

