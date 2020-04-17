American astronauts get date to launch from U.S. soil for the first time in almost 10 years

NASA astronauts haven't launched to space from U.S. soil since the end of the Space Shuttle era in 2011.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — It's official: NASA astronauts will once again launch to space from U.S. soil.

Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced the launch date on Twitter: May 27 Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

This will be the first crewed launch of astronauts from the U.S. since the end of the Space Shuttle era in 2011.

The lucky first crew will be Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The spacecraft carrying the astronauts will launch to the International Space Station atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

Both Hurley and Behnken are veterans of the Space Shuttle program and will launch from Pad 39A, which was used during the last shuttle flight.

Liftoff for the May 27 launch is expected after 4:30 p.m. EST. That's when the Earth's rotation will bring the launch complex under the orbital plane of the International Space Station. Then, if launch goes as planned, Crew Dragon and the two astronauts will dock at the ISS around 11:30 a.m. May 28.

