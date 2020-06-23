Andrew Jackson statue vandalized for the second night in a row in Downtown Jacksonville

On Tuesday morning, First Coast News spotted what appears to be red paint spray-painted on the statue with the words: "Remember May 28, 1830."

For the second time in 48 hours, someone has vandalized the Andrew Jackson statue in Downtown Jacksonville amid a nationwide trend of defacing monuments and statues honoring people with ties to slavery.

On Tuesday morning, First Coast News spotted what appears to be red paint spray-painted on the statue with the words: "Remember May 28, 1830."

This was the day the former United States President signed the Indian Removal Act, authorizing the forced westward relocation of thousands of Native American tribes.

On Monday, red paint was also found all over the statue along with the words "slave owner" across the plaque at the base of the statue.

This is not the first time the statue has been the target of vandalism. In June 2015, someone placed a Native American mask on the statue near the former Jacksonville Landing, with white paintings on its face, long black hair and a Native American headband on its forehead.

Jacksonville is named after Andrew Jackson, who served as the seventh President of the United States from 1829 to 1837.

Monday's vandalism is not the first time this month that a monument in Jacksonville has been defaced. A statue glorifying the Civil War era in Confederate Park was spattered with red paint and tagged with the letters BLM, an abbreviation of Black Lives Matter, June 5.

Later that week, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced all of the city's Confederate monuments would be removed, but did not specify a timetable.