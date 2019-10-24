According to Keith Stephens, Chief of Communications at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission an Arkansas hunter was killed after a deer that he had just shot attacked him.

Wildlife officials said that Thomas Alexander, 66, shot the buck using a muzzleloader while hunting near Yellville, Marion County.

Stephens investigated the death and said Alexander approached the deer to check if he had killed it.

Stephens said that the deer then attacked Alexander while the 66-year-old was inspecting the animal, leaving him with serious injuries.

According to a Newsweek article, despite his injuries, Alexander was able to call his family who alerted emergency responders. He was rushed to hospital but medical staff were not able to save him.

Stephens said that Alexander's exact cause of death has not been determined. The injuries inflicted by the deer may have killed him, but another cause, like a heart attack, cannot be ruled out.

The AGFC urges hunters to be careful when approaching deer which they have just shot, making sure to leave them for around half an hour to be certain that the animal is not still alive.

Deer are not normally aggressive animals, given that they prefer to flee from predators. However, they are known to become aggressive if they feel that their young are threatened.