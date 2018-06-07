BEEBE, Ark. (KTHV) -- Gary Crowe is a father, a husband, and a grandfather. He is in his final stages of kidney failure and the waiting list to get a new one is long. His family and friends are getting creative to help him find a match.

Gary and Jan Crowe have been married for 10 years.

“We met on Yahoo Personals and it's the best $30 I've spent,” Jan said, followed by laughter.

They're a strong happy couple but they're in need of some help.

“I have a high level of protein in my kidneys and its eaten them up,” Gary said.

“We work around his dialysis and that's how we regulate our days,” Jan said.

Gary has been on dialysis for 10 hours a day since 2015. Every night, Jan plugs him up to a machine and he goes through four bags of fluid.

“He is my life and if something were to happen to him, I couldn't take it,” she said.

With both of his kidney's deteriorating, his life is at risk and it's also putting a hold on a cabin they're trying to build.

“The house we lived in, her mother passed away in it, and she can't stay in it anymore,” Gary said.

Until the cabin is finished, they're living in an RV.

“He's been working on this house for several months now and we're probably only about halfway through,” she said.

To help Gary find the kidney donor he's been looking for, Jan made a simple shirt and some bumper stickers.

“Wanted kidney donor are the words printed on the shirt and stickers. Those are the three words you need to get someone’s attention,” she said.

Gary's blood type is B positive.

“It would mean a whole lot if someone gave me their kidney, that's more years on my life, and I can get off them bags,” he said.

Until they find a match, they said they'll be waiting and praying.

“He's been with me this long and given me a reason to live. Not only is this for him but it's for me too,” Jan said.

If you or someone you know is interested in donating, call the UAMS transplant office at 501-526-5480 and ask for Sissy. Let her know that you're interested in donating to Gary Crowe and she'll help get you in touch with someone in your testing area.

