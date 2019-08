CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 500 block of Kempsville Road.

Police say a suspect armed with a hand gun entered the rear entrance of Egg Bistro and demanded money.

Officials say the armed suspect exited the rear entrance with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police are still investigating so stay with 13News Now for updates.