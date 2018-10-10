A 7-Eleven in Portsmouth was robbed by a suspect with a gun Tuesday night.

According to officials, the 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 700 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue was robbed. Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 10:25 p.m.

The suspect entered the store armed with a gun and was able to get away with cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

