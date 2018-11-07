PHOENIX- The federal government fell well short of the first deadline to reunify young migrant children with their families.

The deadline comes after Border Patrol separated children were separated from their parents, under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy.

A federal judge gave the government until July 10 to reunify the 102 migrant kids under the age of 5 with their families.The judge ordered all migrant kids to be reunified by July 26.

When asked about the missed deadline Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he had a solution.

“Well I have a solution, tell people to not come to our country illegally. That's the solution," he said.

According the the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, only four kids were unified before Tuesday's deadline. Another 34 were expected to be reunified on Tuesday, as the parents are currently in ICE custody.

HHS expects at least 16 more will follow suit soon, as the background checks on the parents have now been cleared but the "proof of parentage" is still pending.

Beyond that, 27 children are currently not eligible for reunification. In a press release, reasons for indelibility included: the parents failing criminal background tests, evidence of child abuse, in custody of law enforcement, a communicable disease and in five cases and DNA tests revealed the person claiming the child was not the parent.

Lastly, 20 of the 102 migrant children under the age of 5 are eligible to be reunified, but "logistics" will prevent them from being reunified on Tuesday. According to the HHS statement, 12 of those cases were because the parent was deported.

