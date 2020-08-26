Hurricane Laura evacuees turned away as Austin shelter runs out of room

COTA officials say they ran out of hotel vouchers. Evacuees are asked to drive to the Mesquite location.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Texas coast evacuees who traveled to Austin for shelter ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall are being turned away from the Circuit of the Americas check-in site. Evacuees are now being asked to drive to the Mesquite, Texas, location because Austin "is at capacity."

KVUE's Tori Larned reports that the COTA shelter ran out of room early Wednesday morning. This comes one day after city leaders announced on Tuesday that Austin would be one of the places that had a shelter for Hurricane Laura evacuees. The shelter opened at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and was prepared to take in up to 3,000 people.

COTA officials said the shelter had to start turning people away around midnight because they ran out of hotel vouchers. They were able to reopen again and had been open for some of Wednesday morning. However, gates began closing again around 5 a.m. as the shelter ran out of space.

KVUE asked what the next step is for people looking for shelter, and officials said there are other areas evacuees can go to such as San Antonio and Dallas that have evacuation centers. They also suggested evacuees find their own motel or hotel.

As of Wednesday morning, cars going to sit and wait at COTA is not an option.

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. The major hurricane is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane by Wednesday. Download the KVUE app to get the latest updates straight to your phone.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.