A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in Chandler after she did not return home from school on Wednesday night was found in Phoenix, police said Thursday.

The girl, who 12 News is no longer identifying, was supposed to get home from her school in Mesa around 5 p.m. Wednesday, but she never returned, Chandler police said Thursday.

The girl, who also attends school in Tempe, uses the light rail to get between the schools.

The Mesa Police Department found her personal belongings at Pioneer Park on Wednesday evening, which is located near the light rail and her Mesa school.

The girl was found near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

No other details were immediately released.