A baby in Abilene was bitten by a rattlesnake hiding in his toys Tuesday.

The 1-year-old boy was playing with toys outside his home when the snake bit him on the hand, according to KATB.

First responders at the scene told KTAB the boy's hand was severely swollen.

The boy was rushed to the hospital but his condition is unknown.

Firefighters captured the snake and took it to the hospital at the doctors’ request, according to KTXS.

Several rattlesnakes have been spotted in Abilene recently and a woman was bitten last week while walking with friends.

Earlier this week, firefighters in Arizona warned about snakes hiding in pool noodles and laying eggs.

Experts say they’re looking for ways to escape the summer heat.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department offers the following tips to keep snakes off your property:

Keep the lawn around your home trimmed low.

Remove any brush, wood, rock or debris piles from around the residence - they make great hiding places for snakes and their prey - rodents.

Always wear shoes while outside and never put your hands where you cannot see them.

Be careful when stepping over fallen logs and rock outcroppings.

Take care along creek banks and underbrush.

