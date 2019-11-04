RIO LINDA, Calif. — A family is mourning the death of a newborn after the baby's mother was involved in a car crash with a suspected drunken driver.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed the baby's death with ABC10, while adding that no charges have been filed against the driver, Ronny Ward III, at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

"Unfortunately, I can’t comment on any pending charges until the investigation is completed, which could take some time," a CHP official said.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Monday near M Street and 4th Avenue in Rio Linda. Police say Ward, 24, was driving when he suddenly veered to the right for an unknown reason and collided with Ciara Villegas, 31, who was six months pregnant at the time. The collision pushed a Chevy Impala into Villegas, who was standing next to the parked Impala.

Villegas was taken to a local hospital where she had an emergency C-section. The baby, whom the family called "RJ," died Wednesday night. Villegas remains in the hospital in critical condition, authorities say.

Police arrested Ward at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Sacramento County records show Ward was released from custody Wednesday night. The crash remains under investigation.

