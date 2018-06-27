VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center have very sad news to share, they last baby octopus unexpectedly died on June 19.

In the aquarium's blog, they explain that they still don't know how the cephalopod died. The team at the aquarium is heartbroken.

In December, the Caribbean reef octopus, a female Octopus briareus, began to lay eggs in her favorite cave. Once the little octopuses hatched in February, they were moved to their new home where workers fed them a lot. As time went on, the strongest eight-legged babies were apparent. Over 100 eggs were laid, and none of the octopus made it to adulthood.

The aquarium shared videos of the octopuses on Facebook:

The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center posted on Facebook on Wednesday to announce that the last baby octopus died.

