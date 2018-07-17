VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — During this time of year, bees are swarming.

The bees are busy collecting nectar and pollen and bringing it back to their hives. As their hives get too full, they relocate.

Beekeepers are urging people not to kill bees if they start a hive in or around homes. The idea of having them around may be alarming, but there’s a way to get rid of the bees without harming them.

Virginia Beach beekeeper Brian Krause helps people safely get rid of the pollinators.

"Do not grab the can of raid and run around and start spraying and killing the bees. At that point, you wanna call a beekeeper,” said Krause.

He started working with bees in Virginia Beach seven years ago. Beekeepers like him are willing to come to anyone's home to remove the bees and their hive. He said bees are going through a difficult time nationwide.

Our state needs them more than ever.

“Bees are a good thing. They're not out there to sting you. They’re actually good for us as a society,” said Krause.

Bees are critical in order for the agricultural industry and our environment to thrive, but they’re dying at an alarming rate.

“The bees are not a nuisance. They’re really a benefit to everyone out there. They’re involved with everything that we see, from the flowers and the plants around us to the pollination to make sure that the environment stays good and clean and continues to work for us as people,” said Krause. “So, if we eliminate the bees, we’re really cutting out a piece of the environmental chain, and it’s really dramatic. The bees are critical to what we do as people and our eventual survival.”

In Virginia, bee colonies have dramatically declined. Recently, the Virginia Department of Agriculture announced beekeepers lost 60 percent of their colonies last winter.

While this statistic raises major concern for Kraus and other apiarists, they’re working to protect them. Beekeepers are willing to come to homes to remove swarms and hives. Krause usually does the job for free if the situation doesn’t require major extraction into a home.

“We would like the opportunity to take the bees with us and set them back up in an environmentally friendly location that benefits everybody, so that the bees can still benefit us as time goes on and from the beekeeper point of view, it's free-bees, so we love it,” said Krause.

If anyone has a hive in or around their home, they are asked to contact their city’s bee club. They’ll find a local beekeeper to take care of the problem.

