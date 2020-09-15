Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94

William H. Gates II died Monday at his beach home from Alzheimer's disease.

SEATTLE — William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.

The family announced Tuesday that Gates died peacefully Monday at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer's disease.

In a statement, the family credited the patriarch with a "deep commitment to social and economic equity," noting that he was responsible for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's first efforts to improve global health. Bill Gates Jr. wrote on his blog that his dad's "wisdom, generosity, empathy, and humility had a huge influence on people around the world."

In 2018, Gates' son Bill Gates spoke about his father's fight with Alzheimer's, as he announced a $100 million pledge to fight the disease.

Gates was a prominent attorney, who was a partner in Preston Gates and Ellis, and also served on numerous boards and leadership roles, including at co-chair of the philanthropic organization founded by his son and daughter-in-law, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce called the elder Gates a fierce advocate for higher education and praised his dedication for public service. Gates got his bachelor and law degrees at the University of Washington, and served as UW Regent.

"Public service was intrinsic to who he was and in the many years that I’ve known him, that work always inspired me the most. Throughout his distinguished legal career, he sought to perfect our system of justice and with his personal time, he took on leadership positions at more than two dozen organizations, including Planned Parenthood, the United Way, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and of course, the University of Washington," she wrote.

King County Executive Dow Constantine also memorialized Gates.