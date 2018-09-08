A bill is making it's way through the Senate to award Congressional Gold Medals to Katherine Johnson and Dr. Christine Darden, while also posthumously awarding Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson with the same award.

According to the bill, S.3321, the award would recognize their contributions during their time at NASA Langley where they helped win the Space Race during the 1960's.

Johnson, Vaughan and Jackson were the main inspirations around the Oscar-nominated movie, Hidden Figures.

<p>Katherine (Taraji P. Henson) and Mary (Janelle Monae) are math geniuses looking to advance in their NASA careers.</p>

The sponsor for this bill was Senator Christopher A. Coons, a Democrat representing the state of Delaware.

