The Sacramento Police Department released a statement on a video making the rounds on social media.

The video is of one of the officers, who was involved in the death of Stephon Clark, being confronted by Black Lives Matter while at a private dinner. Sac PD has not officially identified any of the officers.

In the statement, police say, in part, “We take these matters seriously. The safety of our officers is a priority, as well as that of their families. We will continue to take measures to ensure their safety. We are extremely proud of the professionalism our officers have displayed while faced with ongoing hostile crowds and intense situations. We are committed to transparency, integrity, and working with our community to move forward. Incidents such as these are not in line in with our goal of building trust and positive partnerships with our entire community.”

Stephon Clark was the unarmed father of two killed by Sacramento Police Officers who said they thought he had a gun. It turned out to be a cell phone.

© 2018 KXTV