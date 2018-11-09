NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Ahead of Hurricane Florence, blood donations are needed, and the Red Cross is asking for additional volunteers to assist at local shelters.

The American Red Cross is preparing for a large relief effort across multiple states as the storm strengthens. Volunteers are needed to help assist in opening and operating shelters, as well as, disaster assessment.

The volunteers would assist with registration, setup of sleeping areas, feeding, and sharing information. Disaster assessment volunteers travel to areas affected by a disaster to review and assess the amount and severity of damage.

"We are preparing to support communities across the Commonwealth of Virginia that may be impacted by Hurricane Florence," said Jonathan McNamara, regional communications director for the American Red Cross in Virginia. "We welcome members of the community who want to join our team and support their neighbors during their time of need."

To register to volunteer with the Red Cross, click here.

The Virginia Blood Services is also asking for volunteers, but to donate blood. Blood is needed not only for those that may be impacted by this massive storm but for patients undergoing surgery, receiving treatment for cancer or needing blood on a routine basis.

Numerous blood drive cancellations and potential closures are expected at several Community Donor Centers due to Hurricane Florence's heavy winds and rains across the region. So, the Virginia Blood Services is asking people to donate as soon as they can.

Click here or call (800) 989-4438 to find out where blood drives are taking place.

