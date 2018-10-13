Officials have identified two bodies that were found burned inside a car in East Cleveland earlier this week, revealing that they are a father and his teenage daughter who were apparently forcibly taken from their homes before being murdered.

Thirty-nine-year-old Paul Bradley and 14-year-old Paris N. Bradley, both of Bedford, were found dead Wednesday inside a rented Buick on Savannah Ave., according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Authorities later searched their Bedford home on Gould Ave. in connection with the case.

We are told Paul Bradley was the one who rented the burned car, and police also said there was "a very strong odor of gas" inside. Court records show the elder Bradley has a lengthy history with the law.

While Paris Bradley was burned, the medical examiner says that was not how she died. Apparently, she was shot multiple times in the head and suffered injuries to her skull and brain. East Cleveland officials say is appears Paris Bradley was tortured before her death to possibly gain information.

Both Paris and Paul Bradley were forcibly removed from their beds, police say evidence tells them. While Paris was killed prior to the fire, they say Paul was likely burned alive after being bound numerous times.

Paris Bradley was a freshman at Bedford High School. A parent of one of her friends says she was loved by all of her classmates, telling our Danielle Wiggins that they all can’t believe she’s gone.

Jerry Szell lives next door to the Bedford home Paul Bradley owned on Gould Ave. He says he and his daughter were always friendly.

“Me and my wife could not sleep all night,” he said. “Because just thinking about the girl. It broke us up...It’s tragic."

Szell says he can’t believe it happened just a few yards away.

"If any commotion would have been going on, I would have heard it," he said. "I heard nothing."

He never expected for anything like this to happen or for anyone to be able to commit a crime so violent.

"I don't know how you can do that to a young girl like that,” he said.

No possible suspects have been named at this time. Police tell us they are working "around the clock" to solve this case, and a $5,000 reward is being offered for information.

