CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A body found in Lake Wylie Sunday evening has been identified as Vatsla Watkins, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

No foul play was suspected.

A boater near the Buster Boyd Bridge called 911 around 5:45 p.m. saying he spotted a body in the water. The cause of death is under investigation.

CMPD's Lake Wylie Boat Patrol and the Charlotte Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday. The command center for the investigation was 16310 York Road at Pier 49 Marina.

That was the area where Watkins' car was found on March 22. CMPD and Charlotte Fire teams searched the lake by boat but retired around 5 p.m. that day.

The 39-year-old mother of two and wife of former Mecklenburg County GOP chair Curtis Watkins was reported missing on March 19.

