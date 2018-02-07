WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- The body found in Amboy Crater National Natural Landmark in San Bernardino County has positively been identified as the man missing from Williamsburg, Va.

According to the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office, the body of the 64-year-old William Schmierer has been positively identified. The cause of death is undetermined and his body was found on June 19.

According to a report from San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Susan and William Schmierer, both in their 60s, left their Williamsburg home on May 27 for a cross-country road-trip. They were expected to arrive in Palm Springs around June 2.

READ MORE: Almost a month later, Williamsburg couple headed to Cali. still missing

According to a report, the couple's car was found on June 13 at the Amboy Crater Trailhead parking lot. Officials believe the car was sitting in the parking lot for 10 days, and it appeared to be abandoned.

On June 16, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station conducted a search of the area utilizing helicopters, trained search dogs, and search and rescue volunteers. That's when crews discovered William's body.

The whereabouts of Susan is still unknown. The search and investigation remain ongoing.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC