WARRENTON, Va. (AP) - Authorities in Virginia say a man was charged with murder after his sister was found dead in an inflatable pool.



The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office issued a news release saying that deputies found the woman dead in the inflatable pool Saturday on the rear deck of a home.



Deputies determined that there had been a physical altercation at the home, where the woman lived. Another relative found her dead and called 911.



The Sheriff's Office said the victim was 53-year-old Angie A. Walls of Warrenton. The cause of death is being investigated through a pending autopsy.



The news release said detectives charged her brother 51-year-old Ashton Dunlap Berry with first degree murder. He was being held without bond.



The public defender's office didn't immediately respond to a message left over the holiday weekend asking if one of its lawyers would represent Berry.

