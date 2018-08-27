WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA are offering free admission for kids under the age of 9!

Summer vacation isn't over yet, so now through September 9, kids can visit either park for free with an adult admission. The limited-time offer is only available at the Virginia parks.

To get the free tickets, guests can arrive at the park, visit any ticket window, and ask for the free kid's ticket. Each adult with an active Membership, Annual Pass, Fun Card, Multi-Day Ticket or Single-Day Ticket is eligible to receive up to five free child tickets on the day of their visit.

Infants ages 0-2 do not require a ticket.

