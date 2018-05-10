ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — Copper wiring was stolen from several businesses in Accomack County and Northampton County.

According to Sheriff Todd E. Godwin and Sheriff David Doughty, the Accomack County Sheriff's Office and Northampton County Sheriff’s Office received numerous reports of theft of copper wiring from several areas belonging to A & N Electric Cooperative.

On Thursday, October 4, Accomack County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet pickup truck on Front Street. Deputies discovered several rolls of copper wire located in the bed of the truck.

Darek Earl Snyder, Sr. and Amanda Grover-Snyder were charged with 16 counts of Grand Larceny. Both are being held at the Accomack County Jail on a $20,000 secured bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and officials are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757)787-1131 or (757)824-5666, or Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at (757)678-0490.

