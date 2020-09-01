CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Calling all knitters or sewers, the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Charlotte, North Carolina is looking to donate hundreds of homemade nests to animals injured in Australia's bushfire.

The North Carolina rescue group said they already have hundreds of nests from their initial plea for homemade nests, but still need many more.

"We were so blessed with all of your efforts during our plea for knitted nests. Now we see that the animals in Australia are asking for your talents again. In some small way it helps us to be able to contribute so I wanted to share," the rescue group said.

If you're local you can drop items off at the rescue and they can add them to their packages.

If you'd like to sponsor postage for this project, please send an email to waterfowlrescue@aol.com.

