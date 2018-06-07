CAPE HATTERAS, NC (WVEC) -- In 2018, Cape Hatteras National Seashore had an almost 9 percent increase of visitors in June compared to June 2017.

There were 389,722 visitors at the Seashore, making it the busiest June since 2002. In total, the Seashore hosted 1,130,473 recreational visits in 2018, that's almost 12 percent from the same period last year.

Guests estimates are collected by counting southbound vehicles just north of the Bonner Bridge. The estimates are then added to the number of passengers going to Ocracoke Island from Cedar Island and Swan Quarter.

“It is wonderful that Seashore visitation over the last two months has increased to levels that haven’t been seen in over a decade,” said Superintendent David Hallac. “The recreational activities available at the Seashore, along with outstanding local businesses, have given visitors from all around the world many reasons for spending time on the Outer Banks.”

The Seashore has a wide variety of recreational activities for guests including, going to the beach, off-road vehicle use, fishing from boats, the surf, and piers, waterfowl hunting, lighthouses, camping, and watching wildlife.

