ANNAPOLIS, MD -- Five Capital Gazette staffers who lost their lives in a mass shooting are being remembered as we continue to learn more about their dedication to journalism.

Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara were the five staffers who were shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

Hiaasen worked at the Capital Gazette as a columnist and assistant editor. He was also an adjunct lecturer at the Phillip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, according to the university's website.

Hiaasen got his bachelor's degree at the University of Florida. He is a former reporter at the Baltimore Sun.

Winters was a special publications editor at the Capital Gazette. She covered all sorts of local news for the newspaper and was the writer for several of the newspaper's columns, including Home of the Week, Teen of the Week, and Around Broadneck columns.

The editor has a background in public relations and worked for two agencies in New York City, her bio for the Capital Gazette reads.

Instead of spending four years at journalism school,Winters wrote in her LinkedIn profile that she acquired many of her skills from public relations, event planning, art design, management, casting and motherhood, among other things.

In addition to being a journalist, Winters was an active volunteer with the Girls Scouts, the Red Cross, and other causes. She was also the founder and organizer of the annual P.R. Bazaar.

Smith was a sales assistant at the Capital Gazette. According to a Baltimore Sun article, the 35-year-old started working at the newspaper after she worked in marketing for a health care organization.

Also according to the Baltimore Sun article, Smith resided in Baltimore County with her fiance.

Fischman wrote for The Capital’s editorials section and edited the editorial page. He lived in Pasadena, Md., his bio states on the Capital Gazette website.

He graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in 1979, according to his LinkedIn page.

McNamara was a reporter for the Capital Gazette who focused on Bowie, Crofton-West County.

According to the newspaper's website, he worked for the Capital Gazette in various capacities for more than 20 years.

On Thursday around 3 p.m., police say a gunman shot and killed five people and injured two others at the Capital Gazette office building in Annapolis, Md.

The Associated Press identified 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos as the gunman.

Ramos, who lives in Laurel, Md., has a criminal conviction in his past, including criminal harassment. He is known to have had a conflict with the Capital Gazette newspaper, stemming from a 2011 article written about him.

The injured victims have not been identified at this time.

