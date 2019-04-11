SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police and Fire are investigating after three people were sent to the hospital due to a car accident.

Officials said they received a call at 7:08 p.m. about an accident involving a car and a backhoe in the 2200 block of Bridge Road, Sunday.

First responders took three patients, two from the car and one from the backhoe, to an area hospital.

The passenger of the car has possible life threatening injuries. The two other injured patients have non-life threatening injuries.

Part of the roadway was shutdown for 30 minutes and one lane remains closed for an undetermined period of time.

The accident remains under investigation.