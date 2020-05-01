FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Virginia cancer patient says her faith in humanity has been restored after she received thousands of pieces of mail from around the world this holiday season.

The Free Lance-Star reports 61-year-old Jean Lee hoped a few cards would help as she battled the depression of ongoing treatments. So the Stafford County woman posted a request on Facebook, asking people to tell her about their lives and hometowns.

After the story of her battle with cancer and wish spread, so did the outpouring of support for her.

Lee received a package from Antarctica, a scarf from England, coffee from Hawaii and even a package from inmates in Tennessee.

