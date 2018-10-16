NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NNRHA), in partnership with The Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) will host the 22nd Annual Career Fair on October 18.

From noon to 3 p.m. anyone is welcome at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center in Newport News.

Employers attending the career fair include Newport News Shipbuilding, Walmart, AARP, the Virginia Employment Commission, the Greater Peninsula Workforce Development Board, Building Better Futures, and several other businesses representing diverse industries, such as Retail, Hospitality, Medical, Food Service, Janitorial Services, Hotel, Local/State Government, and Law Enforcement.

Students, veterans, disabled residents, and unemployed or underemployed job seekers are encouraged to come prepared with resumes for potential on-the-spot interviews. Registration for the event is not required.

For more information, please contact Kevin Otey at kevinotey@hrcapinc.org or Demishia McCoy at dmccoy@nnrha.org.

