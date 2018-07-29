Thousands are out of their homes for a third night on Saturday because of the Carr Fire and it's still unclear when it will be safe for them to go home.

The evacuation center set up at Shasta Community College has filled up so evacuees are being directed to go to the Cross Pointe Community Church or Simpson University.

To accommodate additional evacuees, the American Red Cross also opened up two more shelters at Trinity High School and Foothill High School on Saturday night.

“We’re frustrated because yeah let’s face it, I want to go home,” Dan Markham, a Redding evacuee said.

Markham was forced out of his Redding home on Thursday night.

“We got the car loaded with the papers that I figured I should have,” he said.

25 minutes, that’s all he had to pack up everything he could and leave with his roommates and bulldog, Winston.

“We wanted to make sure if we found a place to stay, that the dog could stay here too, well hey, air-conditioned room over there, can’t beat that,” he said.

The Cross Pointe Community Church has a room set aside for animals, complete with air conditioning, therapeutic music and plenty of food and water.

Many came here to the church after other shelters started to fill up.

“We said, where are we going to go? There are no hotels to be got within 200 miles of this place,” Greg Sotelo, a Redding evacuee said.

Sotelo also evacuated his home on Thursday night.

“The fire was knocking on the back door of the houses on our circle,” he said.

Only to be evacuated for a second time from a nearby casino on Saturday morning.

“Well, we’re holding up as best we can,” he said.

Others are being forced to re-live difficult memories.

“In 1988, my house burned down and I totally lost everything, I mean everything,” Ineetta Stone, a Redding evacuee said.

Stone evacuated once again, but in this time of disaster, she found the community is already stepping up.

“I’ve never been on the taking part of it, I’ve only been on the give part of it but it sure is nice to be able to go in and say ‘hey, I need a pillow can I get one?’ Sure! You just help yourself,” she said.

She doesn’t know if she has a home to return to but in the meantime, she says she’s preparing herself to rebuild.

“Hopefully we have a home, if we don’t, we start over,” she said.

© 2018 KXTV