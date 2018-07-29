If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for the multimedia.

Update 7:30 a.m.

More than 10,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders as two blazes rage 30 miles (50 kilometers) apart in Northern California.

Mendocino County Undersherriff Matthew Kendall says 1,000 people were ordered to evacuate in his county. The rest are in Lake County, where residents of the town of Lakeport with a population of 5,000 were ordered to leave Sunday night.

The blazes that started Friday are about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Redding, where California's largest wildfire is burning and has killed six people.

Officials said Monday that 723 homes have been destroyed by that fire, up from a previous count of 657 homes lost. The Carr Fire is now at 20 percent containment.

California fire officials say that blaze grew overnight to 153 square miles (395 square kilometers).

Update: 9 p.m.

Authorities say a massive blaze in Northern California has destroyed more than 650 homes since it broke out July 23.

Cal Fire officials said the so-called Carr Fire currently threatens more than 5,000 structures.

The fire exploded on Thursday and took out neighborhoods in Redding, a city about 230 miles north of San Francisco. However, officials say the blaze has slowed down and they expect containment numbers to grow.

The deadly wildfire has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. It has also killed two firefighters and two children and their great-grandmother.

A sixth victim was found Sunday but authorities didn't immediately release that person's identity.

New numbers from CAL FIRE show the Carr Fire at 17 percent containment with more than 95,000 acres of land burned. Approximately 874 structures have been destroyed, including 657 residential homes. Another 145 homes have been damaged. And still 5,000+ structures are being threatened.

New Mandatory Evacuation orders were issued just after 6:30 p.m. for residents near the Trinity/Shasta County Line at Buckhorn Summit Road west to Trinity Dam Road. This includes all roads within this area, north of State Highway 299.

Update: 6:45 p.m.

Fire officials say crews have stopped some of the growth of a Northern California blaze that has killed six people and destroyed more than 500 buildings.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Incident Commander Bret Gouvea said Sunday firefighters were gaining some ground on the blaze, as opposed to being strictly in a defensive posture.

The fire exploded on Thursday and took out neighborhoods in Redding, a city about 230 miles (370 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

New Mandatory Evacuation orders were issued just after 6:30 p.m. for residents near the Trinity/Shasta County Line at Buckhorn Summit Road west to Trinity Dam Road. This includes all roads within this area, north of State Highway 299.

Gouvea said the fire is not moving nearly as fast as it did earlier. He said he is optimistic and expected containment numbers to increase.

The fire has burned 139 square miles (360 square kilometers).

Sheriff's officials, meanwhile, said Sunday they found the remains of a sixth fire victim.

Update: 3 p.m.

A Northern California sheriff says a sixth person has died in a raging wildfire that has destroyed more than 500 buildings.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said Sunday that the remains were found within the boundary of the Carr Fire near Redding, about 230 miles (370 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

He said the victim, who was not identified, didn't evacuate despite receiving an evacuation warning.

Bosenko says the sheriff's department has seven outstanding missing persons reports.

The fire has also claimed the lives of two firefighters and two children and their great-grandmother.

Eighty-one-year-old Don Ray Smith was a bulldozer operator who was helping clear vegetation in the path of the wildfire when he died. Redding Fire Inspector Jeremy Stoke was also killed, though no details were provided.

The other three victims — 70-year-old Melody Bledsoe and her two great-grandchildren, 5-year-old James Roberts and 4-year-old Emily Roberts — died when walls of flames swept through the family's rural property on the outskirts of Redding.

Update: 2:15 p.m.

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes claimed its sixth life and burned virtually unchecked Sunday as fire crews surveyed a small town that was reduced to an ashy moonscape of blackened trees and smoldering rubble.

Firefighters worried that high winds could fan the flames even further.

"Right now, it's going everywhere. We still have a lot of open line," said Anthony Romero, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. "Any event could bring this back up again."

The National Weather Service forecast more hot and dry conditions, with wind gusts expected late in the afternoon.

Keswick, a mountain town of about 450 people, was almost completely wiped out. The San Bernardino County Fire Department was called in to tamp down smoking piles of debris that were scattered amid downed electricity lines.

"What we're seeing here is an incomplete burn situation," Capt. Doug Miles said as his crew used picks, shovels and rakes to open up piles that just days ago were family homes. The flames laid waste to about 25 blocks, and the "mop up" work was likely to take days. He said his crew would be looking for anything salvageable, but there was little left standing.

Anna Noland, 49, was evacuated twice in three days before learning through video footage that her house had burned. She planned to stay at a shelter at Simpson College in Redding while searching for another place to live.

"I think I'm still in shock," Noland said. "It's just unbelievable knowing you don't have a house to go back to."

Noland was among the 38,000 people who evacuated after the so-called Carr Fire roared into the outskirts of Redding in Shasta County, leaving six people dead — two firefighters and a woman and her two great-grandchildren.

"My babies are dead," Sherry Bledsoe said through tears after she and family members met Saturday with sheriff's deputies.

Her two children, 5-year-old James Roberts and 4-year-old Emily Roberts, were stranded with their great-grandmother Melody Bledsoe, 70, when flames swept through the family's rural property Thursday on the outskirts of Redding.

A vehicle problem ignited the fire July 23, but it wasn't until Thursday that the blaze exploded in size and raced into populated areas west of Redding before entering city limits.

On Saturday, it pushed southwest of Redding, the largest city in the region, toward the tiny communities of Ono, Igo and Gas Point. The fire grew slightly Sunday to 139 square miles (360 square kilometers).

It is the largest fire burning in California, threatening more than 5,000 structures. The flames were just 5 percent contained.

The latest tally showed at least 517 structures destroyed and another 135 damaged, Romero said. A count by The Associated Press found at least 300 of those structures were homes.

The firefighters killed in the blaze included Don Ray Smith, 81, of Pollock Pines, a bulldozer operator who was helping clear vegetation in the path of the wildfire. Redding Fire Inspector Jeremy Stoke was also killed, but details of his death were not released.

Bledsoe's relatives were among more than a dozen people reported missing after the furious wind-driven blaze took residents by surprise and leveled several neighborhoods.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said he expects to find several of those people alive and just out of touch with loved ones. Officers have gone to homes of several people reported missing and found cars gone — a strong indication they fled.

Wildfires around the state have forced roughly 50,000 people from their homes, said Lynne Tolmachoff, a Cal Fire spokeswoman.

About 12,000 firefighters were battling 17 significant fires Sunday in California, she said.

"We are well ahead of the fire activity we saw last year," she said. "This is just July, so we're not even into the worst part of fire season."

About 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Redding, two blazes that prompted mandatory evacuations in Mendocino County destroyed four homes and threatened more than 4,500 buildings, officials said. They had blackened 39 square miles (101 square kilometers) and were each 5 percent contained.

Authorities also issued evacuation orders in Napa County, famous for its wine, when a fire destroyed eight structures. The blaze had blackened 150 acres, but was 50 percent contained on Sunday.

Big fires also continued to burn outside Yosemite National Park and in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles near Palm Springs. Those fires had burned nearly 100 square miles (260 square kilometers).

Yosemite Valley remained closed to visitors and will not reopen until Friday.

Update 1:20 p.m.

A police chief whose home was destroyed when fire tore through his Northern California city says he will continue to stay on duty.

Redding Police Chief Roger Moore told CNN on Sunday his father's home also burned in the blaze, but his family has good support.

Moore said property can be replaced, noting that the fire had also taken lives.

Five people have died in the blaze, including a woman and her two great-grandchildren.

The fire has destroyed more than 500 buildings and is threatening thousands more. Triple-digit temperatures and dry vegetation are making it difficult for crews to corral the blaze. It is only 5 percent contained.

Update: 12:15 p.m.

Fire crews facing several weather uncertainties Sunday struggled to corral a deadly blaze in Northern California that has left thousands of dazed evacuees reeling as they to take care of themselves, their families and even pets.

Firefighters endured hot temperatures and remained wary of the possibility of gusty winds, said Anthony Romero, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

"Right now it's going everywhere. We still have a lot of open line," he said.

He added, "Any event could bring this back up again."

The National Weather Service on Sunday forecast hot and dry conditions in the area, with wind gusts expected late in the afternoon.

Anna Noland, 49, was evacuated twice in three days before learning through video footage Saturday that the house she last saw under dark and windy skies had burned.

She planned to stay at a shelter at Simpson College in Redding while she searches for another place to live.

"I think I'm still in shock," Noland said. "It's just unbelievable knowing you don't have a house to go back to."

Noland is among the 38,000 people evacuated after the so-called Carr Fire roared into the outskirts of Redding in Shasta County, leaving five people dead, including two firefighters, a woman and her two great-grandchildren.

"My babies are dead," Sherry Bledsoe said through tears after she and family members met with Shasta County sheriff's deputies Saturday.

A vehicle problem ignited the fire Monday, but it wasn't until Thursday that the fire exploded and raced into communities west of Redding before entering city limits.

On Saturday, it pushed southwest of Redding, the largest city in the region, toward the tiny communities of Ono, Igo and Gas Point, where scorching heat, winds and bone-dry conditions complicated firefighting efforts.

The blaze, which grew slightly Sunday to 139 square miles (360 square kilometers), is the largest fire burning in California. More than 5,000 structures were threatened, and the fire was just 5 percent contained.

The latest tally showed 517 destroyed structures and another 135 damaged, Romero said. A count by The Associated Press found at least 300 of those structures were homes.

The firefighters killed in the blaze included Don Ray Smith, 81, of Pollock Pines, a bulldozer operator who was helping clear vegetation in the path of the wildfire. Redding fire Inspector Jeremy Stoke was also killed, but details of his death were not released.

Sherry Bledsoe's two children, James Roberts, 5, and Emily Roberts, 4, were stranded with their great-grandmother Melody Bledsoe, 70, when walls of flames swept through the family's rural property Thursday on the outskirts of Redding.

The three were among more than a dozen people reported missing after the furious wind-driven blaze took residents by surprise and leveled several neighborhoods.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said he expects to find several of those people alive and just out of touch with loved ones. Officers have gone to homes of several people reported missing and found cars gone — a strong indication they fled.

Wildfires around the state have forced roughly 50,000 people from their homes, said Lynne Tolmachoff, a Cal Fire spokeswoman.

She said 12,000 firefighters were battling 17 significant fires in California on Sunday.

"We are well ahead of the fire activity we saw last year," she said. "This is just July, so we're not even into the worst part of fire season."

About 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Redding, two blazes that prompted mandatory evacuations in Mendocino County burned largely unchecked.

The two fires that started Friday destroyed four homes and were threatening more than 4,500 buildings, said Tricia Austin, another Cal Fire spokeswoman. They had consumed 39 square miles (101 square kilometers) and were each 5 percent contained.

"It's a difficult fire to deal with," Austin said, noting the weather was hot and the terrain rugged.

Authorities also issued evacuation orders in Napa County, famous for its wine, when a fire destroyed eight structures. The blaze had blackened 150 acres, but was 50 percent contained on Sunday.

Big fires also continued to burn outside Yosemite National Park and in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles near Palm Springs. Those fires had burned nearly 100 square miles (260 square kilometers).

Yosemite Valley remained closed to visitors and won't reopen until Friday.

Update 11 a.m.

California fire officials say wildfires around the state have forced roughly 50,000 people from their homes.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Lynne Tolmachoff said Sunday that 12,000 firefighters were battling 17 significant fires in California.

She said the state has experienced considerably more fire activity so far this year than it did over the same period of time last year, and the worst part of the fire season was still to come.

A fire in the Redding area about 230 miles (370 kilometers) north of San Francisco has claimed five lives and destroyed more than 500 buildings while charring 139 square miles (360 square kilometers).

Update 8:30 a.m.

Fire officials say a deadly Northern California wildfire that has destroyed more than 500 buildings and is threatening thousands more did not grow as dramatically overnight, though crews are still struggling to corral it.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Anthony Romero said Sunday the fire in the Redding area grew by roughly 9 square miles (23 square kilometers) to 139 square miles (360 square kilometers). It remains 5 percent contained.

Romero said there are still many uncertainties that could cause the fire to explode. Crews have been dealing with gusty winds and hot temperatures.

A vehicle problem ignited the fire Monday, but it wasn't until Thursday that the fire exploded and raced into communities west of Redding before entering city limits.

The fire has left five people dead, including a 70-year-old woman and her two young great-grandchildren. It has destroyed 517 buildings and damaged another 135. More than 5,000 structures are threatened and tens of thousands of people are under evacuation orders.

Original story

Thousands of dazed evacuees struggled to keep their emotions in check while trying to take care of themselves and their pets as a deadly wildfire in Northern California raged into its fourth day.

Anna Noland, 49, was evacuated twice in three days before learning through video footage that the house she last saw under dark and windy skies had burned.

She expected to spend Saturday night at a shelter at Simpson College in Redding while she searches for another place to live.

"I think I'm still in shock," Noland said. "It's just unbelievable knowing you don't have a house to go back to."

Noland is among the 38,000 people evacuated after the Carr Fire roared into the outskirts of Redding in Shasta County, leaving five people dead, including two firefighters, a woman and her two great-grandchildren, ages 4 and 5.

"My babies are dead," Sherry Bledsoe said through tears after she and family members met with Shasta County sheriff's deputies.

A vehicle problem ignited the fire Monday, but it wasn't until Thursday that the fire exploded and raced into communities west of Redding before entering city limits.

On Saturday, it pushed southwest of Redding, the largest city in the region, toward the tiny communities of Ono, Igo and Gas Point, where scorching heat, winds and bone-dry conditions complicated firefighting efforts.

The fire, which grew slightly Saturday to 131 square miles (340 square kilometers), is the largest fire burning in California. Nearly 5,000 structures were threatened and the fire was just 5 percent contained.

The latest tally of 536 destroyed structures was up from 500 earlier in the day, and sure to rise. A count by The Associated Press found at least 300 of those structures were homes.

Bonnie and Jerry Kieffaber grabbed most of their medications when they left their home in Redding on Thursday, but they forgot his insulin. Days later, police won't let them back inside because it's still too dangerous.

Bonnie Kieffaber, 69, says being away from home is expensive.

"All of our food was there, and now we're draining our checking account trying to keep gas in the car and buy food too," she said while grabbing a hot meal at a Red Cross shelter.

"It's exhausting," she said. "The heat and the stress of it all, and praying for everybody and all of our friends."

The firefighters killed in the blaze included Don Ray Smith, 81, of Pollock Pines, a bulldozer operator who was helping clear vegetation in the path of the wildfire. Redding fire Inspector Jeremy Stoke was also killed, but details of his death were not released.

Sherry Bledsoe's two children, James Roberts, 5, and Emily Roberts, 4, were stranded with their great grandmother Melody Bledsoe, 70, when walls of flames swept through the family's rural property Thursday on the outskirts of Redding.

The three were among more than a dozen people reported missing after the furious wind-driven blaze took residents by surprise and leveled several neighborhoods.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said he expects to find several of those people alive and just out of touch with loved ones. Officers have gone to homes of several people reported missing and found cars gone — a strong indication they fled.

About 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Redding, two blazes prompted mandatory evacuations in Mendocino County. The two fires, burning 30 miles (50 kilometers) apart, started Friday and were threatening more than 350 buildings.

Authorities also issued evacuation orders in Napa County, famous for its wine, when several structures caught fire, the Napa Valley Register reported. The blaze had blackened 150 acres and was at 10 percent containment.

Throughout the state, Cal Fire officials said more than 10,000 firefighters were on the line, making progress on 14 large wildfires.

Big fires also continued to burn outside Yosemite National Park and in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles near Palm Springs. Those fires had burned nearly 100 square miles (260 square kilometers).

Yosemite Valley remained closed to visitors and won't reopen until Friday.

In Shasta County, Matt Smith, a Forest Service pilot with 13 years' experience as a smokejumper, says he used hoses to save his house in the well-kept neighborhood of Lake Redding Estates.

Burned and twisted bicycle frames, refrigerators, and piles of rubble were still smoking Saturday around his property.

Smith said he arrived home Thursday as evacuees were racing out.

"Save it for your family, save it for your family," he says he reminded himself during two adrenalin-filled hours.

As a former firefighter, he said he always kept an escape route in mind — possibly his neighbor's pool.

On Saturday, he had a blistering burn on his hand from grabbing his propane tank and wrestling it away from the house and into the front yard. His nose and ear also had burns.

"The good news is that our house is here. The bad news is that our neighborhood is devastated," he said.

