Stella Coupe’s photography talent is easy to spot in her extensive portfolio. It’s a profession that requires professional-grade camera equipment.

"I use nice lenses to do my portraits and my landscapes," said Coupe.

But Coupe is now concerned her newest lens may be damaged after what her Ring doorbell camera caught.

“I was like “oh, f," recalled Coupe. "What is he doing?”

A UPS driver is clearly seen in the video dropping and then kicking the package in which the lens was sent.

He also has a phone in is hand the entire time.

"Dropping could be an accident, you know, it’s okay. It could happen," said Coupe. "What bothered me is when he kicked and I said, “Oh boy, he doesn’t care about my package, you know?”

Coupe and her husband said UPS and employees from other companies are usually conscientious. They even shared a video of a driver delicately delivering a 60 pound box to their front door.

"The fact that he kicked," said Coupe. "I don’t know if something can be dislocated.”

She planned to get the lens inspected after noticing a loose inner component and immediately reached out to UPS about a possible refund or other remedy.

Meanwhile, she had some advice for the driver who she caught on camera kicking her package.

"He just needs to be careful and do your job correctly,” said Coupe.

We should mention the package in the video was not clearly marked "fragile." But Coupe said that shouldn’t matter.

Monday afternoon, we received the following statement from UPS: "UPS employees receive regular training on the company’s methods and procedures to safely transport and deliver packages. We will investigate the situation and take appropriate action.:

Here's advice from UPS about how you can help protect your packages

RELATED: Porch pirate theft ring targets Katy-area neighborhood

RELATED: Fast-growing web of doorbell cams raises privacy fears

RELATED: New law makes stealing packages a felony