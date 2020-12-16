Changes coming to portion of Centerville Turnpike in Virginia Beach

The project consists of approximately 1.2 miles of road and environmental improvements from the Chesapeake city line north to Kempsville Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Changes are on their way to one of the top 20 congested roadways in Virginia Beach. City leaders want to give Centerville Turnpike a big facelift.

“Centerville Turnpike Phase III project starts at the Chesapeake city line and goes to Kempsville Road,” explained project manager Laurie Murphy.

Murphy said the purpose of this project is to address congestion in the area. The project includes:

Four-lane divided roadway

Pedestrian and cyclist improvements, including an 8-foot-wide sidewalk on the west side

A 5-foot sidewalk on the east side

Dedicated on-street bike lanes

Sound walls

Multiple stormwater management facilities

An improved traffic signal at Glen View Drive

A new traffic signal at Old Ridge Road

Landscaping and LED street lighting

“It will make it safer and I’ll probably use it more often. It’s an exciting project for this part of town and I’m happy to see it coming,” said Dan Edwards.

Virginia Beach School Board member and avid cyclist on Centerville Turnpike, Dan Edwards said he’s excited. The project won’t start until 2023 and will take about two years to complete.

“The improvements as far as cycling and sidewalks are needed,” he said.

City leaders want to hear what you think. They are hosting a virtual public meeting. The deadline is January 21st.

“There is a prerecorded PowerPoint presentation and a map where you can actually put in your address and it will zoom to your address and tell you what the proposed project will impact your area,” Murphy said.