CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Grassfield High School in Chesapeake has been certified as part of the Lead2Feed Student Leadership Program for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Lead2Feed’s free program provides leadership lessons to students that align with 21st-century skills, and this is its 7th year. The program attracts thousands of middle and high school students from over 6500 schools and clubs across all 50 states.

“Lead2Feed teaches and empowers middle and high school students to become leaders and make big things happen in their community. Every year I’m inspired to see these students form teams, set a big goal, create and execute projects,” said David Novak, Co-Founder of Lead2Feed. “Through the Lead2Feed Student Leadership Program, students find their voice and passion. They are making their community a better place and in the process emerging as leaders.”

Grassfield High School is providing its students with the opportunity to learn leadership skills outside the classroom while working to meet community needs.

