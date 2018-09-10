CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — One man's lunch break turned him into a lottery winner!

Willie Lovely Jr. won $777,777 from the Virginia Lottery's Blazing Hot 7s game while on his lunch break. Lovely stopped at the 7-Eleven located at 8312 Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk and bought a couple of Scratchers.

He won the fourth and final Blazing Hot 7s top prize, so the game is now closed. It’s the Virginia Lottery’s policy to close Scratcher games after the final top prize has been claimed.

Lovely said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills. He did, however, take his fiancée out for a nice dinner after discovering he’d won.

The chances of winning the top prize in this game were 1 in 734,400. The chances of winning any prize were 1 in 3.32.

