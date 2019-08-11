Detectives are investigating a homicide Thursday night in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police responded to an injured person in the 1300 block of MacDonald Road at 8:54 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived and found an adult male shot and killed at the MacDonald Manor apartments.

Police say the suspect fled the area and should still be considered armed.

Investigators spent the overnight hours collecting evidence and speaking with potential eyewitnesses as they work to identify the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers are never asked to give their name and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.