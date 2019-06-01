CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — A Corpus Christi woman captured quite the heartwarming moment while eating at La Palmera Mall.

Jessica Gomez was in the food court when she saw a Chick-fil-A employee sit down and help a disabled man eat his meal.

"You don't see that too often, an employee actually staying with a customer, feeding them you know and keeping them company it's not very often that you see that anymore," Gomez said.

Gomez added she didn't want to interrupt the moment so she took the picture from afar.

After posting the picture on social media, more people reached out saying this man frequents the food court inside of La Palmera, but no one has helped him like this employee has.