BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police responded to reports of a 5-year-old child being thrown or pushed from the third floor onto the first floor of the Mall of America Friday morning.

A 24-year-old male is being held at the Bloomington Police Department in relation to the incident.

Witnesses told police that the 24-year-old suspect took off running immediately after pushing the child.

A KARE 11 employee was at the Mall of America at the time of the incident and witnessed the mother of the victim reacting to the scene.

Tim Burke from Allina Health confirms to KARE 11 that one victim has been transported to Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis from Mall of America.

The child's family is at the hospital.

Metro Transit briefly cancelled services into and out of Mall of America due to police activity.

This is a developing story.