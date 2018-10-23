The Chrysler Museum of Art and the Ohef Sholom Temple will be transformed into a wizarding-wonderland for Halloween!

The largest themed Halloween party in Hampton Roads will be a 4-day extravaganza! The party is on October 26, 27, 28 and 31st! The events on October 26,27, and 28 are for anyone 21 years or older. The event on October 31 is open to all ages.

The times of the events are as follows:

October 26: 7 p.m.-Midnight

October 27: 7 p.m.-Midnight

October 28: 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

October 31: 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.

The party will have themed cocktails, beer only a wizard would drink, live bands, DJs, souvenirs and more! The best wizard-themed party in Hampton Roads will help raise money for the Virginia Beach-based non-profit 99 for the 1.

Ticket prices for the event range from $38.25 for a 1 person ticket, to $371.52 for an all-inclusive 4 person package. Tickets for Friday, October 26 have already sold out.

Click here to purchase tickets, or to learn more about the event.

